Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

