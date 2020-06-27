APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 464.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

