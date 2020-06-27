FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.65 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $343.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

