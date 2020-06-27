Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 39,749 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chegg were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,686 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,074 shares of company stock worth $17,186,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 151.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

