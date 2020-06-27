Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $935,000 in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.15% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eventbrite by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eventbrite by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eventbrite by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.67 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

