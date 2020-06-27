Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $116,745.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

CNCE stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.