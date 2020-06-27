Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 24,112 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after purchasing an additional 433,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 91.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.