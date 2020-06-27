Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $244.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,504 shares of company stock valued at $19,813,518. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

