Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after buying an additional 348,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

