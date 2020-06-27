Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $491,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $220,658.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,308 shares in the company, valued at $201,162,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,328,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,840 shares of company stock valued at $90,486,083. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.