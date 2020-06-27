Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,224,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,259,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,592,000 after buying an additional 341,585 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

