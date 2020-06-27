APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 92.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122,544 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

