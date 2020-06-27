Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 111,209 MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

