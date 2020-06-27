NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 110.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,652 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NiSource by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,303,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 769,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NiSource by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.35 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

