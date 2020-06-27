85,634 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.