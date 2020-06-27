85,634 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
