Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $917,000 in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

