Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

