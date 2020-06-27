Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 555 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 200.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.