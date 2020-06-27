Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Pretium Resources worth $33,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.