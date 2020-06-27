Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.20 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 284.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $156.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,420 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.