Morgan Stanley Has $33.54 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Cirrus Logic worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.