Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of UBS Group worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

