Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $3.16 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $100.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

