Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $151.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

