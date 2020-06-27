Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $33,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

