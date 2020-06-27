Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of Malibu Boats worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

