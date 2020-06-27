CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Village Farms International worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFF opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 million and a P/E ratio of 124.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

