APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 512.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

