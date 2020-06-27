APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 373,225 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,225 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of AES worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AES by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

