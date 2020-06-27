F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 604,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,185.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 108,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.86 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

