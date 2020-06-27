APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Mosaic worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

