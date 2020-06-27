APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of Emcor Group worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,948,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

