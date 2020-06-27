APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,070,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

