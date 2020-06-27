Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,105,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.67. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.