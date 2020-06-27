Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.