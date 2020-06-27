Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $834,000 Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of DSP Group worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DSP Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $361.58 million, a PE ratio of -140.45, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

