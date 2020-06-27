Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

