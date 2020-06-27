UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 1,049 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

