Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

