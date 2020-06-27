Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.84 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

