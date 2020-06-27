Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,917.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

