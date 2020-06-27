Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Addus Homecare worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 485.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

