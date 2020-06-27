Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,570,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

