Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,338 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

