Eaton Vance Management Has $1.72 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,912,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,721,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

