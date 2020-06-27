Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Joho Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Joho Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 30.2% of Joho Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Joho Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186,932 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 38,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

