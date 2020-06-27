Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 5th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

