Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 112,697 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 62.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

