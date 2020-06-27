Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

