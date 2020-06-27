Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

